Krisshauna Moore
Newark - Krisshauna Monique La'Shay Moore, age 20, of Newark, suddenly passed away Friday March 27th 2020. She was born July 27th 1999 in Steubenville, Ohio.
She is survived by her parents Kristopher Smith and Tiffany White(Sir Popz); Son Armani Lewis; Brothers Christopher Curenton(Bubby), Roddell(Christina) Moore, Travyon Moore, and Michael Moore; Sisters Sharandon Moore and Eulisa(Lee Lee) Moore. Grandmother Anna Smith, Aunts and Uncles, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was proceeded in death by her Grandmother Beverly White and sister Quayla White.
Krisshauna was a loving person with a silly, bright spirit. She loved to sing and dance. Her passion was family. She was loved, she was ours.
There will be a celebration of Krisshauna's life at a later date.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020