Kristina "Kriss" Rollins
Heath - Kriss (Kristina) Franciska Rollins, age 93, of Heath, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at home. She was born on June 17, 1926 to the late Frank and Kristina Urankar in Cleveland, Ohio.
Kriss is survived by her husband of 67 years, Bill (William) Rollins; daughter, Kristine (John) Baughman of AZ; sons, Paul Rollins of Medina, John (Lisa) Rollins of TN, Joe (Debbie) Rollins of Canal Winchester, and daughter, Kathy (Jon) LaFond of Heath; 18 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and 2 grand-dogs; siblings, Frank (Florence) Urankar of Richmond Heights and William Urankar of Euclid; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her oldest son, William F. Rollins, in 2019 and her brother, Stanley A. Urankar, in 2008.
Kriss was a first-generation Slovenian who had to teach her parents to speak English. If asked, she was always proud of the fact that she was the first female sale person to sell carpet at Sears, Roebuck and Co. She was able to outsell all of her sale counterparts. The next adventure in her life was to open and operate a family restaurant with her husband in TN - Caesar's. After moving to Clinton, TN, Kriss became very active in St. Theresa Catholic Church and started the Women's Guild there. One of her many accomplishments was to create a cookbook that is still being used today. Finally, her and her husband settled in Heath, OH, where she was active in the St. Leonard Catholic Church and she started the Women's Guild there also. Most people know Kriss by site - some by name - from working in the home department at JCPenney in the Indian Mound Mall for 19 years. She reluctantly retired at the age of 87.
A memorial mass will be held at St. Leonard Catholic Church in Heath, Ohio at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Catholic Charities at www.catholiccharitiesusa.org or at .
Our mom loved flowers, angels, birds, and never met a stranger. She will be greatly missed! She was a gift from God and we were lucky to have her for so long. Love ya, Ma!
Reed-Egan Funeral Home, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, is accepting cards and tokens of sympathy for the Rollins family. Your condolences for the family and memories of Kriss can also be shared by visiting: www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate from May 13 to May 14, 2020