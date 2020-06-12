Kristina "Kriss" Rollins
Heath - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Kristina "Kriss" Rollins, 93, of Heath, will be held at St. Leonard Catholic Church, 11:00 A.M., Saturday, June 20, 2020, with Fr. Bill Hritsko as celebrant. Calling hours will be held at the church for one hour prior to the funeral service.
Kriss passed away at her home on Monday, May 11, 2020. She was born on June 17, 1926 to the late Frank and Kristina Urankar in Cleveland, Ohio.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Bill (William) Rollins; daughter, Kristine (John) Baughman of AZ; sons, Paul Rollins of Medina, John (Lisa) Rollins of TN, Joe (Debbie) Rollins of Canal Winchester, and daughter, Kathy (Jon) LaFond of Heath; 20 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and 2 grand-dogs; siblings, Frank (Florence) Urankar of Richmond Heights and William Urankar of Euclid; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her oldest son, William F. Rollins, in 2019, her granddaughter, Patricia E. Rollins, in 1988, and her brother, Stanley A. Urankar, in 2008.
Kriss was a first-generation Slovenian who had to teach her parents to speak English. If asked, she was always proud of the fact that she was the first female sale person to sell carpet at Sears, Roebuck and Co. She was able to outsell all of her sale counterparts. The next adventure in her life was to open and operate a family restaurant with her husband in TN - Caesar's. After moving to Clinton, TN, Kriss became very active in St. Theresa Catholic Church and started the Women's Guild there. One of her many accomplishments was to create a cookbook that is still being used today. Finally, she and her husband settled in Heath, OH, where she was active in the St. Leonard Catholic Church and she started the Women's Guild there also. Most people know Kriss by sight - some by name - from working in the home department at JCPenney in the Indian Mound Mall for 19 years. She reluctantly retired at the age of 87.
Our mom loved flowers, angels, birds, and never met a stranger. She will be greatly missed! She was a gift from God and we were lucky to have her for so long. Love ya, Ma!
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Catholic Charities at www.catholiccharitiesusa.org or Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.
Reed-Egan Funeral Home, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, is assisting the family with arrangements. To share your memory of Kriss, leave a condolence for the family, or to view her tribute video, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Heath - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Kristina "Kriss" Rollins, 93, of Heath, will be held at St. Leonard Catholic Church, 11:00 A.M., Saturday, June 20, 2020, with Fr. Bill Hritsko as celebrant. Calling hours will be held at the church for one hour prior to the funeral service.
Kriss passed away at her home on Monday, May 11, 2020. She was born on June 17, 1926 to the late Frank and Kristina Urankar in Cleveland, Ohio.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Bill (William) Rollins; daughter, Kristine (John) Baughman of AZ; sons, Paul Rollins of Medina, John (Lisa) Rollins of TN, Joe (Debbie) Rollins of Canal Winchester, and daughter, Kathy (Jon) LaFond of Heath; 20 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and 2 grand-dogs; siblings, Frank (Florence) Urankar of Richmond Heights and William Urankar of Euclid; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her oldest son, William F. Rollins, in 2019, her granddaughter, Patricia E. Rollins, in 1988, and her brother, Stanley A. Urankar, in 2008.
Kriss was a first-generation Slovenian who had to teach her parents to speak English. If asked, she was always proud of the fact that she was the first female sale person to sell carpet at Sears, Roebuck and Co. She was able to outsell all of her sale counterparts. The next adventure in her life was to open and operate a family restaurant with her husband in TN - Caesar's. After moving to Clinton, TN, Kriss became very active in St. Theresa Catholic Church and started the Women's Guild there. One of her many accomplishments was to create a cookbook that is still being used today. Finally, she and her husband settled in Heath, OH, where she was active in the St. Leonard Catholic Church and she started the Women's Guild there also. Most people know Kriss by sight - some by name - from working in the home department at JCPenney in the Indian Mound Mall for 19 years. She reluctantly retired at the age of 87.
Our mom loved flowers, angels, birds, and never met a stranger. She will be greatly missed! She was a gift from God and we were lucky to have her for so long. Love ya, Ma!
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Catholic Charities at www.catholiccharitiesusa.org or Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.
Reed-Egan Funeral Home, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, is assisting the family with arrangements. To share your memory of Kriss, leave a condolence for the family, or to view her tribute video, please visit www.reedegan.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.