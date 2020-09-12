1/1
Kristopher Bashore

Thornville - Kristopher J. Bashore, 59, Thornville, passed away Friday September 11, 2020 following an extended illness. He was born in Zanesville, on August 7, 1961, the son of the late William Earle Bashore and Jean Ann (Forsythe) Bashore of Thornville.

Kris was a graduate of Sheridan H.S., class of 1979, Central Ohio Technical College with an A.A.S. in Engineering. He worked as an Electrician for Owens Corning in Newark.

He was an active member of South Shore ministries in Thornville, where he was a former Sunday School teacher. He served as president for the Perry Co. NFO, and also was active in state wide committees with NFO. He also served on the Perry Co Soil and Water Conversation board. He enjoyed farming on his family farm.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife Misty (Taylor), whom he married on Sept. 5, 1981, his sons Matthew (Allison) and their sons Mason and Wesley Travis (Kristin) and their son Colton; his brother Kevin, his nieces and nephews Andrea, Jarrod, Austin, Tyler, Ryann, Kandie and Sarah, sister-in-law Tammy Bashore and in-laws Larry (Mary) Taylor.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the South Shore Ministries, Thornville, where funeral services celebrating his life will follow on Thursday morning at 11:00 a.m. with his pastor, Doug Lynn as celebrant. Burial will follow in Zion Ridge Cemetery.

The family prefers that memorial contributions be directed to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.

HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Thornville, is honored to care for Kris and the Bashore family. www.hoskinsonfuneral.com






Published in Advocate from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
September 12, 2020
Dear Jean and family,
You have our deepest sympathy. We will keep you in our thoughts and prayers.
Take care,
Alpha, Todd, and Chele Black
Alpha Black
September 12, 2020
Misty I’m so very sorry to hear of Kris’ passing. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Holly Santos
Coworker
September 12, 2020
Deepest sympathy to all the family for your loss. In knowing Kris over the years of taking care of him on Oncology I know he fought a strong battle. Misty I send you a hug and always cherish your memories.
May God give you strength through these very difficult times.
Linda Minot
Friend
September 12, 2020
So sorry to learn of Kris's passing. I very much enjoyed him in class. I am sure he will be missed by many. Prayers at this time for strength and comfort.
Andy Hite
