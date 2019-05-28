Services
Foster Road Baptist Church
11333 Foster Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Foster Road Baptist Church
Brownsfield, LA. - Kurt Jeffrey Wilkinson was born on May 23,1958 and found his eternal peace on May 24,2019. He was a native and resident of Brownsfield, LA. Kurt is survived by his sisters Tracy DiBenedetto, Suzie (Doug) Durrett and a brother Eric (Jamie) Wilkinson, seven nieces and nephews, an Aunt Barbara Holloway and Uncle Rudy (Beverly) Pacas and numerous cousins. He is preceded in death by his loving parents Horace and Annie Wilkinson. Kurt was a retired Certified Master Welder. He loved to hunt, all things outdoors, motorcycles and racing. He lived life to the fullest but still kept a tender heart. Kurt always said his fondest memories was time spent in Amite County, Mississippi. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday May, 29, at 2:00 p.m, at Foster Road Baptist Church , officiated by Brother Mike Morris. A special thanks to the staff at The Carpenter House for the love, care and dignity that was given.
Published in the Advocate on May 28, 2019
