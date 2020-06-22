Kurt Rabine
Utica - Kurt Jay Rabine, 59 of Utica died at 12:23 AM Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the Licking Memorial Hospital under Hospice of Central Ohio care after a courageous 2 & 1/2 year battle with Lymphoma & during this time he never lost his sense of humor.
He was born April 7, 1961 in Port Huron, MI the son of Bernard J. Rabine and V. Lorraine Hennessey Rabine.
Kurt was catholic by faith, a machinist by trade and he loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter, especially deer. Kurt was able to reach his lifelong goal of getting a "Boone & Crockett" record book buck. He always had a story to tell & he was excellent at telling it. He had a huge heart & a contagious laugh. He mostly enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Karen (Cotterman) Passwaters Rabine; 2 step-sons, Jesse (Mandi) Passwaters of Zanesville and Jeremy (Jami) Passwaters of Howard; 4 grandchildren, that Kurt adored, Kylar, Khilynn, Robbie and Landon Passwaters; his siblings, Debbie (Jerry Hall) Baska of Fort Gratiot, MI, Pam (Harold) McCandless of Cheney, WA, Andrea (Bill) Jurzysta of ChinaTownship, MI, Mark (Linda) Rabine of Grant Township, MI, and Eric (Lynn Socha) Rabine of Croswell, MI; a sister-in-law, Diana (Dan) Price of Zanesville; a brother-in-law John (Candy) Cotterman of Philo; several special nieces, nephews, cousins & friends who will miss him dearly along with his pet dog "Bebe". Kurt was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, John Baska.
Visitation will be held 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM with rosary being recited at 7:45 PM. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home where funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 25, 2020 with Mike McGuire officiating. Burial will conclude at the Memorial Park Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life will also be held at a later date in Michigan.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Kurt's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
