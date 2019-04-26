|
|
Kyle Stewart
Pataskala - A funeral service celebrating the life of Kyle W. Stewart, 29 of Pataskala will be 6:00 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home with Pastor Cornell Lewis officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at Evergreen Burial Park, New Philadelphia, OH.
Kyle died tragically April 23, 2019, at Grant Medical Center surrounded by his family.
Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at the Vensil & Chute Funeral Home - Newark Chapel, 1850 W. Main St., Newark.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tyler's Light, 1262 Hill Road North, Pickerington, OH 43147.
Condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 26, 2019