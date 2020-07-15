LaDonna Gard
Heath - LaDonna Josephine Gard, 83, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at her residence.
She was born April 30, 1937 in Zanesville to the late George Grant and Elsie (Carrell) Sims. She was a former employee of Essex Wire. She was a super mom and an awesome grandma.
She is survived by three sons, James L. Gard Jr. (Dorothy Bennett) of Newark, John (Kathleen) Gard of Pataskala, and Jason (Darcie) Gard of Heath; two grandsons, Craig Gard of Pataskala, and Grant Gard of Heath; a granddaughter, Taylor Lahna of Heath; and a sister, Pam (Jim) Chidester of Zanesville.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James L. Gard Sr.; three brothers, George, Elmer, and William "Bill" Sims; a sister, LaVella Sims; a son, Thomas Gard; and a grandson, Grayson Gard.
A private burial will take place at Zanesville Memorial Park. The Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw is assisting the family. www.fischerfuneralhome.com