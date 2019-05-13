|
|
LaDonna L. Keener
NEWARK -
A funeral service celebrating the life of LaDonna L. Keener, 24, of Newark, will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street, Newark on Tuesday, May 14th, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
LaDonna was born in Newark, Ohio on September 18, 1994 to Audrey Keener Young. She passed away at her residence on May 9, 2019.
LaDonna enjoyed working on the computer, listening to music, shopping and taking long walks. Most important was the time she spent with her loving family.
Survivors include her mother, Audrey (Timothy Mauller) Young; grandfather, Carl Keener; maternal grandmother, Sandra K. Keener; siblings, Matthew L. Young, David M. Young, Jonathan T. Young, Dallas A. Young and Zoey M. Pyles; uncle, Jamie Keener; close friends, Margie Goodin and Jo Clapper; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandmother, Dephia Copley.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of LaDonna to the Hanover Volunteer Fire Department, 198 New Home Drive NE, Newark, Ohio 43055.
Published in the Advocate on May 13, 2019