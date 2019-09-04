Services
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9714
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Landon Andrew Redman Obituary
Landon Andrew Redman

NEWARK -

A funeral service celebrating the life Landon Andrew Redman, 10 weeks, will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, with Pastor Jeremey Scarberry officiating.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street, Newark, on Saturday, prior to the funeral service, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Landon was born in Columbus, Ohio on June 17, 2019 to Andrew Jay and Elizabeth Ann (Faires) Redman. He went to be with the Lord on September 1, 2019 at Nationwide Children's Hospital.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his maternal grandfather, Thomas Hogue; maternal great grandmother, Mary (Russell) Coey; paternal grandparents, Jay and Nadine (Hamm) Redman; paternal great grandparents, Bob and Sherry (Trickle) Redman and Larry and Sandy (Phillips) Hamm; and numerous family members and friends.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Mary (Russel) Faires; maternal great grandfather, Cecil Russell; and paternal great grandmother, Rita (Ray) Hamm.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Landon, to the family, to help with medical and funeral expenses.

Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Landon or to sign an online guest book.

Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Landon and his family.
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 4, 2019
