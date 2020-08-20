Lanore L. Mick
Utica - A graveside service for Lanore L. Mick, 84, of Utica will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at South Lawn Cemetery, Utica with Pastor Rocky Smith officiating.
Lanore passed away on August 20, 2020 at Flint Ridge Nursing Home. She was born on June 9, 1936 in Utica to the late Gail O. and Carol L. (Ports) Latham.
She was a member of the Utica Church of Christ and faithfully attended Northside Church of Christ. She graduated from Utica High School class of 1954 and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #92.
Lanore was a lively, spirited person who loved her family, friends and Christmas gatherings. She worked several jobs including Watts Restaurant locally and most recently was a house keeper and was still working at age 83 until cancer and chemo forced her to stop. She brought joy to all who knew her with her humorous and witty comments. She never knew a stranger. She will be greatly missed by all who were privileged to know her.
She is survived by her sisters-in-law, Nancy Hissong and Peggy Liggett; brother-in-law, Jim Rice; many nieces, nephews and special friends.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ivan Joseph Mick; daughter, Brenda Lee Robinson; granddaughter, Andrea Carol Stenger; brothers, Bruce E. Hissong and Jamie C. Latham; and sisters, Lavaun L. Rice and Liska J. Latham.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Northside Church of Christ, 4427 Marion Rd. NE, Newark, OH, 43055.
Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica is assisting the family with arrangements.
