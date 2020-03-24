|
Larry Alan Moore
Newark - Private graveside funeral services celebrating the life of Larry A. Moore, 70, of Newark, will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery with Fr. Anthony Lonzo as celebrant. A public memorial service with military honors will be announced and celebrated at a later date.
Larry, a United States Army Veteran, died at his home on Thursday, March 12, 2020. He was born in Newark, Ohio on February 28, 1950 to the late Thomas and Patricia (Weaver) Moore Sr.
A graduate of Newark Catholic High School, Larry worked as a security technician for the Diebold Company, South Carolina. He enjoyed completing crossword puzzles, working on cars and making friends of whomever he met.
He is survived by his brothers, Thomas (Iris) Moore Jr., Terry Moore, and Dennis Phillip (Brian Wade) Jamandre. He is also survived by nephews John Thomas (Laura) Moore, Steven (Leo) Moore, Niece Sara (Catlin) Huston and Great Niece Jeanne Moore. Additionally, survived by Brian, Lea Ann, Mackenzie and Reagan and special friends Amanda and Kyle; many cousins and extended family.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his brothers, David Moore and Jeffrey Moore.
The family requests that memorials in Larry's name be made to ; or .
REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020