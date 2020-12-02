Larry Allen Beever
Mount Vernon - Larry Allen Beever, 76, of Mount Vernon passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Knox Community Hospital. He was born on October 12, 1944 in Mount Vernon to the late Charles C. and Geneva M. (Butler) Beever.
Larry was a 1962 graduate of Utica High School. After graduation he enlisted in the Army and honorably served during the Vietnam War. Larry owned and managed several area restaurants over the years and was currently serving as Canteen Manager at the V.F.W. in Mount Vernon. Larry enjoyed fishing, camping, playing poker and cooking, but most of all he loved spending time with his kids, grandchildren, and great grandson.
Larry is survived by his children, Lisa Moore of Newark and Michael (Jamadon) Beever of Mount Vernon; 6 grandchildren and a great grandson; a brother, Charles Richard (Delores) Beever of Mount Vernon; a sister, Sherry (Thurman) Treadway of Utica; a son-in-law, Walter Taylor of Utica; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by a daughter, Melissa D. Taylor.
In following with Larry's request there will be no services. The family will have a private ceremony at a later date.
The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home in Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of Larry Allen Beever.