1/1
Larry Allen Beever
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Allen Beever

Mount Vernon - Larry Allen Beever, 76, of Mount Vernon passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Knox Community Hospital. He was born on October 12, 1944 in Mount Vernon to the late Charles C. and Geneva M. (Butler) Beever.

Larry was a 1962 graduate of Utica High School. After graduation he enlisted in the Army and honorably served during the Vietnam War. Larry owned and managed several area restaurants over the years and was currently serving as Canteen Manager at the V.F.W. in Mount Vernon. Larry enjoyed fishing, camping, playing poker and cooking, but most of all he loved spending time with his kids, grandchildren, and great grandson.

Larry is survived by his children, Lisa Moore of Newark and Michael (Jamadon) Beever of Mount Vernon; 6 grandchildren and a great grandson; a brother, Charles Richard (Delores) Beever of Mount Vernon; a sister, Sherry (Thurman) Treadway of Utica; a son-in-law, Walter Taylor of Utica; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by a daughter, Melissa D. Taylor.

In following with Larry's request there will be no services. The family will have a private ceremony at a later date.

To share a memory or send the family an expression of sympathy visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home in Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of Larry Allen Beever.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, Dowds Chapel
201 Newark Road
Mount Vernon, OH 43050
(740) 393-1076
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snyder Funeral Homes, Dowds Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved