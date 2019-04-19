Services
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-5494
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Backus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Backus


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Larry Backus Obituary
Larry Backus

Newark - Larry Backus, 73 of Newark, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at his home. He was born April 6, 1946, in Columbus, the son of Ralph and Evelyn Backus. Larry was a 1964 graduate of West Muskingum High School and Muskingum Area Technical College. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during Vietnam and was employed with White Westinghouse, Consolidated Computer and the Newark Walmart.

Larry was a lifetime fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes Football, the Cleveland Browns and had a passion for vintage cars from the 60's and 70's.

Larry is survived by one brother: Daniel (Sandy) Backus of Zanesville; one niece: Kelly (Ben) Eversole of Lexington, KY and two great nephews: Noah and Zachary Eversole.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his infant twin sister: Kay Ellen Backus who died at birth.

The family will receive friends and relatives from 11:00 AM till 1:00 PM, Saturday, April 20, 2019, at The Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, where a Memorial Service will follow at 1:00 PM, with Fr. Martin Ralko officiating. Larry will be laid to rest in the family plot at Zanesville Memorial Park, with the United States Air Force, VFW Post 1058 and American Legion conducting full military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 1058 Firing Squad, 1318 Putnam Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio 43701 in Larry's memory. To sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note of condolence please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
Download Now