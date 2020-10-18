Larry D. Bailey
Newark - Larry D. Bailey, age 77, of Newark, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 16, 2020. He was born on October 6, 1943 to the late Joseph and Agnes (Maxson) Bailey in Clarksburg, WV.
Private services will be held at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home with Pastor Danny Gordon officiating.
Larry retired from Owen's Corning. In his free time, he enjoyed carpentry and singing in the church choir. Larry never knew a stranger and would go out of his way to help others. He loved spending time with his family and friends.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Grace (Keyes) Bailey, and daughter, Beth (John) Coaty.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
.