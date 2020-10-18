1/1
Larry D. Bailey
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry D. Bailey

Newark - Larry D. Bailey, age 77, of Newark, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 16, 2020. He was born on October 6, 1943 to the late Joseph and Agnes (Maxson) Bailey in Clarksburg, WV.

Private services will be held at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home with Pastor Danny Gordon officiating.

Larry retired from Owen's Corning. In his free time, he enjoyed carpentry and singing in the church choir. Larry never knew a stranger and would go out of his way to help others. He loved spending time with his family and friends.

Larry is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Grace (Keyes) Bailey, and daughter, Beth (John) Coaty.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved