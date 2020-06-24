Larry D. Snider
1943 - 2020
Larry D. Snider

Heath - A funeral celebrating the life of Larry D. Snider, age 76, of Heath, will be held on Friday, June 26, at 11 a.m. at The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral and Cremation Service, 1249 Hebron Road, Heath. Burial will follow in Poplar Forks Cemetery, where the Licking County Veterans Alliance will conduct military honors at graveside.

Larry passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born September 25, 1943 in Newark, Ohio to the late Paul D. and Irene E. (Durst) Snider

Larry was an extremely proud United States Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War. He was a dedicated member of the Newark American Legion and Vietnam Veterans of America #0055. He had worked for the Anomatic Corporation in Newark for thirteen years, before retiring in 2007. He liked working in his yard and also enjoyed mowing several of his neighbor's yards as well. Larry was also an avid basketball fan, collected model cars, and had a very large hat collection. He was a graduate of Hopewell High School, class of 1962.

He is survived by his wife of thirteen years, Norma K. (Cornell) Snider, whom he married on June 14, 2007; three stepsons, Jerry R. (Cindy) Hayman, Harold L. (Shealisa) McClaskey, Jr. and Scott A. (Tammy) McClaskey; a daughter, Tammy (Greg) Jenkins; a sister, Loretta (Ed) Hall; many grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Camp; and a granddaughter, Trinity Smith.

Family and friends may call two hours prior to the service, from 9-11 a.m. at the Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 1249 Hebron Road, Heath.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Licking County Veterans Alliance, Post Office Box 854, Newark, Ohio 43058-0854.

The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 1249 Hebron Road, Heath is assisting the Snider family with arrangements.

Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Snider family.






Published in Advocate from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Crematory Service
JUN
26
Funeral
11:00 AM
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Crematory Service
Funeral services provided by
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Crematory Service
1249 Hebron Rd
Heath, OH 43056
(740) 522-1010
