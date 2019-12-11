|
|
Larry E. Belcher
Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Larry E. Belcher, age 81, of Newark, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 13, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, with Rev. Gus Andrews officiating. Burial will follow in Newark Memorial Gardens where the Licking County Veterans Alliance will conduct military services. Acme Masonic Lodge #554 will pay a final tribute to Larry, just prior to the funeral service.
Larry passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 at his residence. He was born September 18, 1938 in Mason City, West Virginia to Mildred Virginia Belcher. He was raised by his grandparents, Samuel and Elizabeth Jeffers.
Larry enjoyed dirt track, stock car and drag racing with best friend, Phil Burgess. He enjoyed camping on the weekends with his wife and children on the Ohio River. Larry also enjoyed watching wrestling on television.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nancy Caroline (Sherry) Belcher, whom he married on December 3, 1957; two sons, Gregory (Lynn Draper) Belcher and Frank (Cynthia Yantis) Belcher, Sr.; two daughters, Patricia Belcher and Lillie E. Belcher; grandchildren, Jason Belcher, Andrew Belcher, James Belcher, Cody Belcher, Billy (Crystal) Byerly, Frank (Patty Haines) Belcher, Jr., Vicki (Tom) Hawes, Jessica (Jackson) May, Brittany Belcher, Heather Belcher, April (Eric) Bowers, Kristen (Brittany) Kindred, Sierra Pellitier, Christopher Pellitier, Michael Pellitier; great-grandchildren, Joshua Griggs, Ethan Griggs, Conner Bowers, Evelyn Bowers, Kiersten Hill, Lanorah Kindred, Alyson Belcher, Micheala Haines, Kevin Haines, Kelly Hawes, Amanda Hawes, Kalvin Hawes, Madisyn Hawes, Brooklyn May, Braden May, Madison May and Georgia May; great-great grandchildren, Braeden Hawes and Starla Wayne; one baby Hawes on the way; and several siblings; nieces and nephews;
In addition to his mother and grandparents, he was preceded in death by his father, William Holt Hudson; a daughter-in-law, Theresa Belcher; and grandson, Christopher Byerly.
Family and friends may call from 9-11 a.m. on Friday, December 13, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.
Memorial contributions may be made in Larry's name to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, Post Office Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.
The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service is assisting the Belcher family with arrangements.
Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a
message of condolence for the Belcher family.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019