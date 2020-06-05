Larry E. Holmes, Sr.
HEATH - A graveside funeral service celebrating the life of Larry E. Holmes, Sr., age 81, of Heath, will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Newark Memorial Gardens. Military honors will be observed by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.
Larry was born in Coshocton, Ohio on December 8, 1938 to the late Martin Arthur and Fern Victoria (Wilden) Holmes. He passed away at his residence on June 5, 2020, while surrounded by his loving family.
Larry proudly served his country in the United States Marines during the Korean War and also served with the Air National Guard for 22 years. Prior to retirement, he was a plant manager with Coca Cola for 30 years and after retirement, Larry worked for Walmart for 15 years. He was a member of the Buckeye Lake Eagles #2801. He enjoyed bowling and spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his loving wife of 47 years, Jeri L. (James) Holmes, whom he married March 30, 1973; children, Jeanie Marie Jackson, Larry E. (Stacy) Holmes, Jr., Brian E. (Teresa) Holmes, Victoria Ruth (Tony) Schmalstig and Michael J. (Raechelle) Holmes; sisters, Ellen Jean Winters and Janice Keiffer; brothers, Donald (Crystal) Holmes and Norman (Janice) Holmes; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Larry to The James Cancer Hospital, Heartland Hospice or Lifeline of Ohio. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, please follow these guidelines: Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, 179 Granville Street, Newark. Those over 65 years of age or with chronic medical conditions may visit from 4:00 to 5:00 pm, those with the last name of A-L from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. and those with the last name of M-Z from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks must be worn inside the funeral home. For your protection, a maximum of 30 guests will be allowed inside at one time. Please practice social distancing.
Published in Advocate from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.