Larry Haines
1934 - 2020
Larry Haines

Newark - A private graveside service for Larry W. Haines, 85 of Newark will be at Dayton National Cemetery.

Mr. Haines died Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center. He was born September 7, 1934 in Wilmington, OH to the late Howard and Elva (Bayless) Haines.

A veteran of the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict, Mr. Haines retired in 1987 from the Newark Air Force Base where he worked as an Electronic Technician. He was a life member of VFW Post 1060.

Survivors include his long-time companion, Kathryn Householder of Newark; a son, James (Diane) Haines of Newark; grandchildren, Ben Johnson, Michelle Johnson, Jessica Buehrer and Cassie Haines; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Jessie Shreves, Shirley (John) Flanigan, Ruth (Walter) Frank, Dorothy Hazelbaker and Alice Brooks.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Haines was preceded in death by a son, William Haines; and a sister, Jessie Shreves.

Friends and family may call 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020 at VENSIL & CHUTE FUNERAL HOME - NEWARK CHAPEL, 1850 W. Main Street, Newark.

Condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com








Published in Advocate from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 788-8808
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes Newark Chapel

