Newark - Larry L. Loughman, Sr., age 80, of Newark, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019. He was born August 7, 1938 in Newark, Ohio to the late Charles and Mila (Sunkle) Loughman.

Larry had previously worked at Roper, Sears, and the Alltel Phone Company. He liked to fish and enjoy a bag of Lay's Potato Chips. Larry was a Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians fan.

He is survived by three sons, Larry (Jennifer) Loughman, Jr., Jerry (Gerrianne) Loughman, and Terry Loughman; one daughter, Tammy (Clarence) Engle; nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; one brother, Art; three sisters, Shirley, Margie, and Marilyn and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy L. Loughman (1997).

At a later date, inurnment will be at Fredonia Cemetery, next to his beloved wife. No services will be held.

The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in the Advocate on May 26, 2019
