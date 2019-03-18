Larry Lane



Utica - Larry Neil Lane, age 76, of Utica, passed away after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer on Saturday, March 16, 2019. He was born on January 12, 1943 to the late Harry and Leota (Bailey) Lane in Alexandria, OH.



Larry proudly served his country as a member of the US Army during Vietnam. He was a member of the American Legion Post 92. Larry enjoyed collecting antique John Deeres and woodworking.



He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Terre (Sanders) Lane; children, Patrick Neil (LyVonn Reed) Lane and Dawn Elizabeth Lane; granddaughter, Misty Douglas; great granddaughter, Averi Douglas; siblings, Carol Nichols, Norma (Charlie) Lane, Cathryn Parsley, Lilah (Joel) Lane, Barbara (Bob) Sovil, Mark (Diana) Lane, and Roger Lane.



In addition to his parents, Larry is preceded in death by his sisters, Cleta Tucker and Geraldine Smith; brother, Bill Lane; and grandson, Brandon Neil Lane.



A funeral service will be held at 7pm on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, OH 43055. Family will greet friends from 5-7pm prior to the service at the funeral home. Services will be officiated by Pastor Patricia Abdalla and military honors will be provided by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave, Ste 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.



To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com. Published in the Advocate on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary