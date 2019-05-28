Services
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
285 East Main Street
Kirkersville, OH 43033
740-927-6900
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
285 East Main Street
Kirkersville, OH 43033
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
285 East Main Street
Kirkersville, OH 43033
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
285 East Main Street
Kirkersville, OH 43033
Hebron - Laura B Folden, age 95, formerly of Hebron, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at White Oak Manor in Waxhaw, NC. Laura was born on March 24, 1924 in Grove City, and graduated from Hebron High School. On June 6, 1945, she married Ronald A. Folden and together they had 4 sons, Albert (Karen -TN), Steven (Filomena-NC), Raymond (Linda-NC), Hetzel (Cindy-CA). Laura has 27 grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Throughout her life, Laura was an active church member and her church work was a major part of her life. She and Ronald led youth groups where they were mentors for many young minds. She was a Deaconess and for a time, as the church janitor, made sure the church was clean and tidy for Sunday worship. Laura will be greatly missed by family and friends. A funeral service, celebrating her life, will be held at Hoskinson Funeral Home in Kirkersville, on June 1st at 10 am. The family will receive friends on Friday May 31st, from 6 pm to 8 pm and Saturday June 1st, from 9 am to 10 am. Laura will be buried next to Ronald at Newark Memorial Gardens in a private ceremony. The family requests memorials be made to , the , or the Hebron Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).

HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for Laura and her family.
Published in the Advocate on May 28, 2019
