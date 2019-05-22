|
Laureen "Lori" Keller
Westerville - Laureen L. "Lori" Keller, 85, of Westerville, formerly of Granville, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center operated by Hospice of Central Ohio.
Lori, a retired registered nurse from White Cross Hospital and the State of Ohio, was born in Shreve, Ohio in 1933 to the late Herbert and Pauline Cline.
Traveling, reading, and playing bridge, were some of Lori's favorite hobbies. To many, she was a loyal and compassionate friend who was very intelligent and sincere, yet had a great sense of humor. Her greatest pride and joy was her family, especially her three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Surviving are sons and daughter-in-law, Daniel L. Keller and Ellen L. Petito, and David P. Keller; grandchildren, Leslie L. Pristas, D.O. (Timothy Pristas, D.D.S.), Sara K. Keller, D.O. (Richard Gandee, D.O.), and Karen A. Young (Christian L. Young); great-grandchildren, Timothy, Benjamin, and William Pristas; sister, Marla Gartner; and special friend, Jim Richey.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, James E. Keller; and sister, Sandy Trumbull.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 P.M. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home, 133 S. Prospect St., in Granville. A private graveside will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery in Granville.
Memorial contributions may be made to , Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH 43215. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com.
Published in the Advocate on May 22, 2019