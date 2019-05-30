|
Laureen "Lori" Keller
Westerville - Services were held for Laureen L. "Lori" Keller, 85, of Westerville, formerly of Granville, who passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center.
Lori, a retired registered nurse from White Cross Hospital and the State of Ohio, was born in Shreve, Ohio in 1933 to the late Herbert and Pauline Cline.
