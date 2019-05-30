Services
McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home
133 S Prospect Street
Granville, OH 43023-0185
(740) 587-0161
Resources
Laureen "Lori" Keller


1933 - 2019
Laureen "Lori" Keller Obituary
Laureen "Lori" Keller

Westerville - Services were held for Laureen L. "Lori" Keller, 85, of Westerville, formerly of Granville, who passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center.

Lori, a retired registered nurse from White Cross Hospital and the State of Ohio, was born in Shreve, Ohio in 1933 to the late Herbert and Pauline Cline.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com where a complete obituary is available.
Published in the Advocate on May 30, 2019
