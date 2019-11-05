|
|
Laurence L. Chapman
NEWARK -
Laurence Lee Chapman, 81, died 4th November 2019 at Middleton Memory Care in Granville, Ohio, of Alzheimer's. A memorial service will be held for the family in the spring.
Larry Chapman was born September 25th, 1938, in Lawrence, Kansas; one of four children of James Percy and Edna Irene Chapman. Larry grew up in Worthington, Ohio and played football at Thomas Worthington High School. He graduated from Franklin University with an Associate's Degree in Engineering and spent two years of service in the Army Reserve, stationed in Fort Knox.
Larry was married for 53 years to beloved wife Patricia Beall Chapman and was a wonderful father to their four children. He retired from technical writing at Western Electric in Columbus Ohio at age 53 and spent many hours as a skilled woodworker, creating beautiful furniture. He also enjoyed baking and playing poker with friends.
He is survived by his loving four children, six grandchildren, and two sisters.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Laurence to the Licking County Community Health Clinic or to .
Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Laurence or to sign an online guest book.
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Laurence and his family.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019