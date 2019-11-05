Services
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9714
Resources
More Obituaries for Laurence Chapman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laurence L. Chapman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laurence L. Chapman Obituary
Laurence L. Chapman

NEWARK -

Laurence Lee Chapman, 81, died 4th November 2019 at Middleton Memory Care in Granville, Ohio, of Alzheimer's. A memorial service will be held for the family in the spring.

Larry Chapman was born September 25th, 1938, in Lawrence, Kansas; one of four children of James Percy and Edna Irene Chapman. Larry grew up in Worthington, Ohio and played football at Thomas Worthington High School. He graduated from Franklin University with an Associate's Degree in Engineering and spent two years of service in the Army Reserve, stationed in Fort Knox.

Larry was married for 53 years to beloved wife Patricia Beall Chapman and was a wonderful father to their four children. He retired from technical writing at Western Electric in Columbus Ohio at age 53 and spent many hours as a skilled woodworker, creating beautiful furniture. He also enjoyed baking and playing poker with friends.

He is survived by his loving four children, six grandchildren, and two sisters.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Laurence to the Licking County Community Health Clinic or to .

Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Laurence or to sign an online guest book.

Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Laurence and his family.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laurence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -