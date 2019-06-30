Lawrence J. "Larry" McWilliams



Newark - A Funeral Mass celebrating the life of Lawrence "Larry" Joseph McWilliams, age 90, of Newark, will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 58 Granville Street, Newark, with Father David Sizemore, as celebrant.



Larry passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Newark Care and Rehabilitation Center in Newark, Ohio. He was born July 11, 1928 in Millersport, Ohio to the late Marcellus J. and Josephine C. (Jones) McWilliams.



Larry was a 1946 graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School in Newark, Ohio. He later represented his country by serving in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked many years in the banking industry and then directed his efforts toward restoring the train station in downtown Newark into the Pennsylvania Station Restaurant. He also enjoyed organic gardening, especially growing tomatoes that he enjoyed sharing with everyone. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.



He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Sue (James) McWilliams, whom he married on November 15, 1952; a son, Robert (Della) McWilliams; two daughters, Amy (Mike) Jaraczeski and Mary Ann (Thomas) Sims; nine grandchildren, Sarah (Tom), Julia (Brandon), Shawna, Kimberly (Doug), Lawrence (Nicole), Ryan (Melissa), Meghann (Scott), and Erin (Greg); and fifteen great-grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jennifer McWilliams and a sister, Louise Dete.



Family and friends may call from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, July 1, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark, where a Vigil Service will be held at 5:45 p.m.



Inurnment will take place at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, P. O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.



Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the McWilliams family. Published in the Advocate on June 30, 2019