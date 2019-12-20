Services
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 788-8808
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Lawrence Lewis


1954 - 2019
Lawrence Lewis Obituary
A funeral service for Lawrence "Larry" Lewis, 65 of Heath will be 6:00 p.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 in the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home.

Larry died unexpectedly Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at his home. He was born January 3, 1954 in Easton, PA to the late David and Jane (Hunt) Lewis. He had worked as a driver for Matesich Distributing for 40 years. Though Larry was born in Pennsylvania he grew up in the Boston area which fostered a love for New England sports teams including the Patriots, Red Sox and Celtics. Larry was very active, he enjoyed the outdoors; golfing, walking and he had quite a green thumb.

Survivors include his son, Darren (Stacy) Lewis of Pataskala; a daughter, Monica Lewis of Newark; sisters, Ruthanne (Paul) Turcotte and Sara Jane Lewis; grandchildren, Chloe Lewis, Miles Steele and Kodie Steele; and his loving companion, Cinda Harris.

Friends and family may call 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday at VENSIL & CHUTE FUNERAL HOME - NEWARK CHAPEL, 1850 W. Main St., Newark.

Condolences may be expressed at

www.vocfh.com
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
