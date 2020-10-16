Leland Gail MoranFrazeysburg - Funeral services celebrating the life of Leland Gail Moran, 88, of Newark, Ohio will be 11am Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street. Burial will follow at Frazeysburg Cemetery. Please note that social distancing will be observed and masks are to be worn.Gail died Tuesday evening, October 13, 2020 after contracting Covid-19 at the Pataskala Oaks Care Center, where he was rehabilitating from a fall. He was surrounded by the love of his family who visited him faithfully through the window throughout his stay.Born September 6, 1932 near Fallsburg, Ohio, Gail was a son of the late Fred and Letha (Deenis) Moran and was the 1950 Valedictorian of Union High School. Gail retired from the Owens Corning Science and Technical Center after 35 years of service. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Newark and the Owens Corning Tech Center Retirees Club. Gail enjoyed doing yard work, working on cars, and spending time with his family. He and his wife loved traveling and have visited all 50 states, Canada, and other countries they stopped in while enjoying 11 cruises.Gail will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 67 years, Genevieve "Ginny" (Acord) Moran, whom he married January 1, 1953; his sons, Donald Moran and Douglas (Nancy) Moran, both of Newark; two grandchildren, Denise (Noah) Schottenstein and Joseph Moran; five great-grandchildren, Clara, Callum, Camilla, Cole, and Caleb Schottenstein; his sister Doris Moran of Bladensburg; and his relatives and cherished friends.In addition to his parents Gail was preceded in death by a son, David Moran; his sister Irene and her husband Dick King; his sister Twila and her husband Fred Hay and his brother Robert Moran and his wife, Louise.Calling hours will be 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street.Memorial contributions may be made to the Owens Corning Tech Center Retirees Club, 112 Philipps Glen Drive, Granville, Ohio, 43023.