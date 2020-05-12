|
Leland R. Lescalleet, 82, of Toboso, Ohio died peacefully Saturday morning, May 9, 2020 at his home with his loving family at his side.
Born July 8, 1937 in Toboso he was a son of the late Russell and Bessie (Lake) Lescalleet and was a 1955 graduate of Hanover-Toboso High School. He retired from the customer service department of Georgia-Pacific/PCA after 40 years of services. After his retirement he worked a short time at LICCO of Licking County and it soon became his favorite job. Leland was a gentle soul who loved the Lord and lived accordingly. He was a member of Toboso United Methodist Church and was very active in the Bible study groups at the church, as well as several prayer groups with his friends. Previously he was active in the Second Presbyterian Church of Newark and was a former Deacon and Elder.
Leland was active in many community activities and was a member of the Toboso Alumni Association. He put Licking Valley Little League "on the map" and he loved the Cleveland Indians and Ohio State football. He enjoyed reading, yard work and talking to folks. He was known for his great sense of humor and he will be greatly missed by his many friends and neighbors.
Surviving is his wife Hazel G. (Thayer) Lescalleet whom he married June 11, 1996; a daughter, Elizabeth Lescalleet of Philadelphia, PA; one brother, David (Cheryl) Lescalleet of Nashport, Ohio; two nephews, Adam Lescalleet of Hilton Head, SC and Ryan (Dominique) Lescalleet of Cumming, GA and a great nephew, Asher Lescalleet. Also surviving is a step-daughter Chris (Jeff) Chapman of Toboso; a step-son John (Allie) Tracy of Raleigh, NC; several step-grandchildren and several step great grandchildren.
There will be no public calling hours. Private family graveside services will be held at Hanover Cemetery with Pastor Rob Turner officiating. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Toboso United Methodist Church or to LICCO of Licking County.
Published in the Advocate from May 12 to May 13, 2020