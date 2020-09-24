1/1
Leoma G. Brown
1931 - 2020
Leoma G. Brown

Newark - Leoma G. Brown, 88, of Newark, died Thursday, September 24, 2020 at her home. She was born October 31, 1931 in Newark to the late George and Hazel (Maybury) Hughes Sr.

Leoma was a member of Community Wesleyan Church. She enjoyed golfing and trips to Myrtle Beach.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Brown; step children, Cheryl Redman, Randall "Butch" Brown, and Rod Brown; sisters, Judith L.V. (Nelson L.) Robberts of Newark and Sherry K. (Rodger L.) Zimmerman of Newark; her beloved dog, Niki; and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, George A. (Clarice) Hughes, James H. (Alice) Hughes, and Lawrence Hughes; and one sister, Wanda L. Kidd.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43055.

Visitation will be Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 1-3 PM at the Community Wesleyan Church, 161 Myrtle Ave., Newark, OH where a funeral service will follow at 3:00 PM with Pastor Craig Burdick officiating.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com






Published in Advocate from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Community Wesleyan Church
SEP
26
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Community Wesleyan Church
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
