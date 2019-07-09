|
|
Reverend Leon E. Richey
Toledo - The Reverend Leon E. Richey, 85, of Toledo, OH passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 surrounded by his family. Leon was born on September 1, 1933, to George and Mabel (Wright) Richey in Dresden, Ohio. Leon was a graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio where he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree with a focus on Theology. He married his high school sweetheart Mona (Lusetti) Richey on May 29, 1955 in Newark, Ohio. Together, they started their married life in Evanston, Illinois where he graduated with a degree in Theology at the Garrett Biblical Institute aka Garrett Seminary. He was ordained a deacon in the Methodist church in 1957. This would start him on a path of ministry that would span over 51 years. Reverend Richey's first parish was Trinity United Methodist Church in Genoa. Upon leaving the Methodist ministry, he then decided to become an Episcopal priest and was ordained in 1967. He served in many special parishes most notably St. Timothy's Mission, Northfield, Ohio as their Vicar and the Rector of St. Mark's in Toledo, Ohio. In 1996 he went to St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Oregon, Ohio where he retired in 2006. Leon was an avid reader and had a deep appreciation for all types of music and the arts. He loved the outdoors and he and Mona would camp often at their favorite spot in Blue Rock State Park, Duncan Falls, Ohio. Leon had a passion for carpentry and his most prized accomplishments were his Shaker furniture pieces and hobby horses.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Mona; children, Lynn Elizabeth (Robert) Goertz, Joan Marie Canning; grandchildren, Lucas Canning, Chase Canning (Katlyn) and beloved great granddaughters Charis and Thea Canning; brother, James (Billie) Richey; sister-in-law, Mary Jo (James) Pettit; sister-in-law, Linda (Richard) Henry; and many nieces and nephews. Leon was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mabel Richey; his son, Mark Eugene Richey; his sister, Marlene Doup; and his brother, Larry Dean Richey.
The Richey Family would like to extend a thank you to all of those who assisted in the excellent and compassionate care that Pastor Leon received: to the wonderful caring staff at Orchard Villa, Oregon, Ohio; St. Charles Hospital, Oregon, Ohio most especially Dr. Karl Fernandez, Dr. Nada Taleb and the caring and compassionate staff at the ICU and Dr. Enesi Momoh; Chaplains Dawn and Jayne for their guidance and loving support as well as Amy in Palliative Care; A special thank you to Dr. Ionel Welt, dad's doctor for many years and both Dr. James Auberle and Dr. Rachel Van Niel, dad's neurologists. The family also thanks the devoted parishioners of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Oregon, Ohio. And a special thank you to Pastor Julie Beitelschees and Bishop Arthur Williams. Words do not express their gratitude for the love and friendship received throughout Pastor Leon's journey.
Published in the Advocate on July 9, 2019