Leona Jacqueline Hoffer
Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Leona Jacqueline "Jackie" Hoffer, age 84, of Newark, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 16, at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home with Pastor Brandon Moore officiating. Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street in Newark. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Wilson Cemetery.
Jackie was born June 7, 1936 in Potsdam, New York to the late Elmer Charleson and the late Leona (Logan) Willis. She passed away peacefully on Monday, October 12, at the home of her son surrounded by her loving family.
Jackie retired from the National Cremation Society in Florida where she worked in sales. She was a member of the Newark Church of Christ, the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary, and was a founding member of Licking County Business and Professional Women. At one time, Jackie was also a member of the Licking County Draft Board and was a Red Cross worker in Japan, caring for the wounded coming from Vietnam.
She is survived by four sons, James, Jr. (Lynn), Jeffrey (Rebecca), John (Peggy) and Jerold; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Michael (Marilyn) Willis; brother-in-law, Terry Hoffer (Linda Kraft); sister-in-law, Gloria Hoffer; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 63 years, James R. Hoffer, Sr., whom she married October 4, 1955; daughter-in-law, Pat Hoffer; sister, Patricia Bush; brothers-in-law, David Hoffer, Evan Hoffer, James Grandy and Richard Grandy.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Newark Church of Christ, 179 O'Bannon Avenue, Newark, OH 43055 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
