Leona R. Jones
NEWARK - A funeral service celebrating the life of Leona R. Jones, 93, of Newark, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service with Pastor Gary Brugger officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday, prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home 179 Granville Street, Newark.
Leona was born in Newark, Ohio, on October 23, 1925 and was a proud lifelong resident of "Little Texas" on the south side of Newark, where she was the daughter of the late William and Dellie (Davis) Glover. She passed away on September 18, 2019 after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease, at Arlington Care Center, with her beloved daughter, son-in-law and special niece by her side.
A hard worker, Leona was a cook with Licking Memorial Hospital for many years. She was a former member of the Little Texas Christian Union Church. She enjoyed collecting antiques, was the neighborhood badminton champion, and always put her family before herself. She loved God, family, her dogs, and country.
Survivors include her children, Jack (JoAnn) Jones and Jennifer (Vern) Lyons; two grandchildren, five great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; and one nephew and several nieces.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 ½ years, Harold F. Jones in 2017; two brothers; two half-brothers and one half-sister.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Leona to the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Drive SW, Heath, Ohio 43056.
The family would like to thank Arlington Care Center and Hospice of Central Ohio for all of the love and care that was provided to Leona during her illness.
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 20, 2019