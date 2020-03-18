|
Leonard (Len) Anthony Stenger
Ann Arbor, MI - Leonard (Len) Anthony Stenger, age 76, of Ann Arbor, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at his home, after a valiant five-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Len was born May 14, 1943 in Brooklyn, NY, son of the late William and Annette (Wenzler) Stenger. He graduated from Brooklyn Technical High School (chemistry major), and was the first in his family to attend college. He graduated from The Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn (chemical engineering with a nuclear engineering option) and The University of Michigan with a MSChE and a Candidate in Philosophy. As a member of Army ROTC, he was called to active duty and stationed at Fort Belvoir where he taught computer science and was promoted to Captain. He received the Army Commendation Medal for work on developing engineering computer software for a proposed minicomputer designed for field construction battalions. Len went on to a career with Owens Corning in Granville, Ohio where he eventually served as Laboratory Director over two major state of the art research facilities he built from scratch. He also oversaw the operation of a full scale Fire Test and Acoustics Laboratory. He received numerous awards and two US patents.
Len loved to be busy and was an active member of Rotary, both in Granville, Ohio as well as Ann Arbor where he served as President of the Rotary Club of Ann Arbor. He loved Rotary. Most of all he loved his children and grandchildren of whom he was so proud. He loved train trips with family, teaching us all about history, especially the Civil War and time spent at our family cottage where he spent many hours sailing with family and friends on his wooden boat the CATNAP. He and his wife Lois saw to it that each of their grandchildren took a trip with them to our National Parks which they both so loved. He was a life-long learner and traveler, a gentle soul who set the bar high for all of us. He will be sorely missed.
Len is survived by his wife of almost 54 years, Lois; three children, Penelope (Tony) Moskus of Ann Arbor (Adam, Brian and Alex), David (Paige Brotherton) Stenger of NYC (Ava and Audrey), and Brian (Cathleen) Stenger of Ann Arbor (Peter and Anna); two sisters, Marion Godfrey and Joan Kolb of NJ; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and his half siblings, Bud (Frank) Stenger and Helen Sternesky.
Private services are being held. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please check back for further information.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the Rotary Club of Ann Arbor; P.O. Box 131217, Ann Arbor, MI 48113-1217 or to the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center; U-M Rogel Cancer Center, 1500 East Medical Center Drive, CCGC 6-303, Ann Arbor, MI 48109-0944.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 18 to Mar. 26, 2020