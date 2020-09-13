Leroy Luther ParsonsTHORNVILLE - Leroy Luther Parsons, 79, of Thornville, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital.Leroy was born May 3, 1941 in Rock Castle, West Virginia, the son of the late Roy and Eileen Barr Parsons. He was a graduate of Glenford High School and had worked for Western Electric for 43 years, five of those at the Columbia River Plant in Vancouver, Washington.Leroy was a member of the Baltimore United Methodist Church.He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carol Schofield Parsons, whom he married August 1, 1959; daughters, Susan (Terry) Quincel and Nancy Fox; son, Scot Parsons; brother, Charles (Alice) Parsons; sister-in-law, Edith Schofield; grandchildren, Ian (Lindsay) Quincel, Eric (Lindsey Dolhon) Quincel, Sarah (Luke) Rockwell and Luke (Taylor Sturgeon) Fox; great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Lawson Quincel and Finlea Rockwell.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Beth; son-in-law, Dan Fox; brother-in-law, Danny Schofield, and sister, Beverly Buxton.Private family services will be held with Pastor Branson Hawkes.Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements.