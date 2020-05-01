Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Resources
More Obituaries for Leroy Muir
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leroy M. Muir

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leroy M. Muir Obituary
Leroy M. Muir

ST. LOUISVILLE - A private graveside service for Leroy M. Muir, 88, of St. Louisville, will be held at Barnes Cemetery. He passed away peacefully April 30, 2020, at his residence, after a short illness. He was born March 8, 1932, in Blairsville, PA, to the late Harry J. and Annie E. (Jones) Muir.

Leroy was a PFC in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked for Moore's Warehouse and retired from Tectum. He loved spending time with his wife of 64 years, son, daughter-in-law, and four grandchildren. He enjoyed feeding birds and critters, gardening, and tinkering around in his workshop. There wasn't anything he couldn't fix.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy E. (Baker) Muir; son, Lyle M. (Laura) Muir; grandchildren, Matthew J. Muir, Paul L. Muir, Luke R. Muir, and Adam H. Muir, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Eva Mae Akins and Betty Jane Loughner, and brothers, Willis J. Muir and infant brother Morris E. Muir.

Special thanks to nieces, Nancy Diaz and Barbara Lanthorn, and Hospice of Central Ohio in all the help at the end.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058-0430.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from May 1 to May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leroy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now