|
|
Leroy M. Muir
ST. LOUISVILLE - A private graveside service for Leroy M. Muir, 88, of St. Louisville, will be held at Barnes Cemetery. He passed away peacefully April 30, 2020, at his residence, after a short illness. He was born March 8, 1932, in Blairsville, PA, to the late Harry J. and Annie E. (Jones) Muir.
Leroy was a PFC in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked for Moore's Warehouse and retired from Tectum. He loved spending time with his wife of 64 years, son, daughter-in-law, and four grandchildren. He enjoyed feeding birds and critters, gardening, and tinkering around in his workshop. There wasn't anything he couldn't fix.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy E. (Baker) Muir; son, Lyle M. (Laura) Muir; grandchildren, Matthew J. Muir, Paul L. Muir, Luke R. Muir, and Adam H. Muir, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Eva Mae Akins and Betty Jane Loughner, and brothers, Willis J. Muir and infant brother Morris E. Muir.
Special thanks to nieces, Nancy Diaz and Barbara Lanthorn, and Hospice of Central Ohio in all the help at the end.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058-0430.
To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from May 1 to May 2, 2020