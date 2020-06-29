Leslie Alan "Les" Hammond
Heath - A Mass of Christian Burial for Leslie Alan "Les" Hammond, age 63, of Heath, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 58 Granville Street, Newark, with Father Homer Blubaugh, as celebrant.
Les passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 26, 2020 at his residence. He was born September 16, 1956 in Zanesville, Ohio to Gennoah (Conley) Hammond and his late father, William L. "Bill" Hammond.
Les was an excellent storyteller who had a natural gift to communicate with everyone. He was especially great with kids and loved to joke and play pranks just like he was a kid. He was a brick mason by trade and was always proud to share with his children and grandchildren that he was a part of building the new Heath High School, the Newark Public Library, and the downtown McDonald's. He was also an avid sports fan and had a wonderful and witty sense of humor. He collected Harley Davidson memorabilia and when he could, loved to ride his Harley.
Les enjoyed watching various nature and history television shows, as well as Animal Planet and The Discovery Channel, with his grandchildren. One of his loved pastimes was watching and feeding the birds. Les was a loving grandfather, father, brother, and best friend, who will be sadly missed.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by four children, Elizabeth M. "Liz" Hammond, Jon A. (Jen) Hammond, Samantha (Joey) Brotherton and Megan L. (fiancé Dereck) Hammond; former wife and best friend, Kay E. Hammond; three brothers, Bill Hammond, Joe Hammond and Dave (Missy) Hammond; three sisters, Florence (Mike) Wieland, Chris (Tony) Miracle and Lisa (Jason) Curliss; nine grandchildren, Dylan, Kaylynn, Ben, Layne, Jackson, Jace, Kol, Reese and Max; numerous nieces, nephews, and many cousins.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by three uncles, Pat Hammond, Mike Hammond, and Tom Hammond.
Family and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark, where a Vigil Service will be held at 6:30 p.m.
Inurnment will take place at a later date in St. Joseph Cemetery, Newark.
Memorial contributions may be made to The St. Vincent de Paul Society Food Pantry, 135 Wilson Street, Newark, Ohio 43055.
Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in Advocate from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.