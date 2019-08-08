Services
Leslie Kim (Shaw) Bussey


1955 - 2019
Leslie Kim (Shaw) Bussey Obituary
Leslie Kim (Shaw) Bussey

Heath - Leslie Kim (Shaw) Bussey, age 64, of Heath, passed away on August 2, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital.

She was born February 21, 1955 in Heath to the late Robert and Vivian (Campbell) Shaw.

Leslie retired as a computer programmer. She was a freelance editor for books and magazines and was a receptionist for Miracle Ear.

She is survived by her son, Travis Scott (Rose) Bussey; three siblings, Lynn (Lee) Barnes of Utah, Kerry (Richard) Andrews of Florida, and Roger (Cindy) Shaw of Newark.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Lee Blimes.

At Leslie's request there will be no services held.

The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 1249 Hebron Road, Heath is assisting the family with arrangements.

Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 8, 2019
