Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Newark - Letha J. Benner, age 88, of Newark, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019. She was born on September 28, 1930 to the late Charles and Florence (Clary) Dyer in Newark, OH.

Letha was the best cook and loved to make new friends wherever she went. She enjoyed travelling all over Ohio to listen to the music by The Hoppers and Triumphant Quartet. Christmas time would find her at concerts for the Newark-Granville Symphony Orchestra.

Letha is survived by her loving husband of 10 years, Garry Benner. She also leaves behind her children, James (Lisa) Reynolds, Roger (Maggie) Reynolds, Charles (Kathleen Ridlon) Reynolds, Joyce Ericson, and Susan Reynolds; 12 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren, plus one on the way; 3 great great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Phyllis Rotert and Eldeen Ambrus.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 2-5pm at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, OH 43055. Services will be held at Central Congregational Church in Galesburg, Il, times to be determined. She will be laid to rest at East Linwood Cemetery in Galesburg.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, OH 43058 or to the Newark-Granville Symphony Orchestra, PO Box 566, Granville, Ohio 43203.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 9, 2019
