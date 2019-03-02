|
|
Letha M. Moore
REYNOLDSBURG - A graveside funeral service celebrating the life of Letha M. Moore, 75, of Reynoldsburg, will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Newark Memorial Gardens.
Family and friends may call at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, 179 Granville Street, Newark, on Monday, March 4th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Letha was born in Marceline, Missouri on August 28, 1943 to the late Roy and Florence (Billups) Linebaugh. She passed away at Mt. Carmel East on February 27, 2019.
Prior to retirement, she was an equipment monitoring technician for many years. She was an ordained minister and was an avid reader of her Bible. She enjoyed baking and working puzzles, but most important, was the time she spent with her loving family.
Survivors include her daughters, Kimberly A. Moore and Pamela K. (Rick A.) Rathburn; sisters, Elizabeth and Shirley (Bill); grandchildren, Jason, Christopher and Stephanie Rathburn, and Rachel and Brian Milliman; 11 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Moore; infant daughter, Deborah Moore; and brother, Lavern Linebaugh.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 2, 2019