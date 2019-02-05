|
Lewis "Butters" A. Clark
NEWARK - A Celebration of Life memorial service for Lewis "Butters" A. Clark, 86, of Newark, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Crossroads Christian Church, with pastor Jeff Camp and pastor Cory Campbell officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Church, 11784 Marne Rd. Newark.
After battling the effects of cancer treatments, Lewis passed away peacefully at home on February 2, 2019, with family by his side. He was born June 3, 1932, in Fallsburg, OH, to the late Lester and Mabel (Davis) Clark.
Lewis served in the Army from August 1950 to August 1952, as a psychiatric technician. He was board of directors for Ohio State Grange Mutual and trustee for Mary Ann Twp. Lewis was the former owner of Rocky Fork Grocery Store. In 1966 Lewis started the insurance business in the back of his little grocery store, where he relocated in Newark where it remains today. Lewis and Emilee worked for years together until 2016 and his daughter Cyndi continues to operate the agency in his name today. He loved everything outdoors from painting, mowing, and swinging on the front porch with his wife and grandchildren. Just about every Sunday in the summer you would find him getting out the tractor and wagon, loading up the grandkids and driving crazy making everyone squeal with delight and sometimes fear. Lewis never met a stranger.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Emilee (Keaton) Clark; daughters, Cyndi (Mike) Lane, Sheri (Eric) Everhart, and Kim Clark; eight grandchildren; twenty two great-grandchildren; brother, Jack (Janelle) Clark, and sister, Betty (Ray) Thompson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Crossroads Christian Church.
Published in the Advocate on Feb. 5, 2019