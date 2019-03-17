|
Lewis & Sara Blevins
Pataskala - Lewis Jackson Blevins passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Three days later, he was reunited with his wife, Sara Elizabeth (Hash) Blevins, who passed away unexpectedly on March 12, 2019 at her home.
Lewis was born May 6, 1947 in Marion, Virginia to the late Felix Broomfield and Lala Virginia (Buchanan) Blevins. Lewis was employed with Consolidated Freightways in Columbus as a forklift operator. He was a member of the Teamsters Union and enjoyed going to the horse races, fishing, hunting and driving around looking for deer and turkey.
Sara was born October 13, 1940 in Hebron, Ohio to the late Frank Hash and Nina (Sheets) Hash Presley. Sara was a homemaker and loved to bake, go to yard sales and thrift stores, visiting Amish Country and going out to eat. She was known to help anyone in need.
Lewis and Sara attended Lighthouse Memorial Church in Millersport.
Lewis and Sara are survived by their children, Richard A. (Krisann) Blevins and Tonya S. Blevins; grandchildren, Zach and Tyler Blevins, Huey Granderson and Kristine Blevins; great-grandson, Brody James Lewis; special niece, Kathy Hindel; many other nieces and nephews; and Sara's special friends, Judy and Barb.
Lewis is survived by his siblings, Doug (Nancy) Blevins, Garland (Louise) Blevins, Mason (Donna) Blevins, Harvey Blevins and Shirley Acker.
Sara is survived by her siblings, Freda Shaw, Donna Barton and Bill, Tom and Jim Hash.
In addition to their parents, Lewis and Sara are preceded in death by a special grandson, Cody Lewis Blevins. Also deceased are Lewis' siblings, Sam, Dwight, Clyde, Page and Port Blevins, Betty Sauls and Polly Guillion; and Sara's siblings, Robert (Bertie) Hash and Betty (Don) Householder.
At their request, there will be no visitation or service observed. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Smith Chapel Cemetery.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 17, 2019