Lewis M. "Lew" Ault
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lewis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lewis M. "Lew" Ault

Newark - A graveside service honoring the life of Army veteran Lewis M. Ault, 58, of Newark, will be held at 1:30 P.M. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Wilson Cemetery in Newark with military honors rendered by the Licking County Veterans Alliance with Rev. Karen J. Chakoian as celebrant. Per Lew's wishes, casual dress is preferred.

Lew passed away June 20, 2020 at his home. He was born in Newark to Shirley Lambert Ault and the late Lewis W. Ault.

After graduating from Newark High School, Lew entered the U.S. Army where he served four years and then attended Technical School. He was employed for 12 years with AutoZone where he worked in sales. He also had formerly worked in construction.

A soft-hearted man, Lew enjoyed fishing, cooking, rock music, working with his hands, and HO scale trains. He was a family man and will be remembered for his patriotism and love of country.

Surviving are his wife of 30 years, Carol; sons, James Ault and Kaylyn Kindred and David and Samantha Ault; grandchildren, Charli, Ezekiel, Adeline, and Anderson; his mother, Shirley; sister and brother-in-law, Annette and Pat O'Reilly; mother-in-law, Marilyn Dresser; nieces and nephews; best friend, Jeff Castle; and his canine companions, Hank, Ozzie and Kenya.

Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled Veterans of America, 35 E. Chestnut St., #503, Columbus, OH 43215.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Wilson Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home
133 S Prospect Street
Granville, OH 43023-0185
(740) 587-0161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved