Lewis M. "Lew" Ault
Newark - A graveside service honoring the life of Army veteran Lewis M. Ault, 58, of Newark, will be held at 1:30 P.M. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Wilson Cemetery in Newark with military honors rendered by the Licking County Veterans Alliance with Rev. Karen J. Chakoian as celebrant. Per Lew's wishes, casual dress is preferred.
Lew passed away June 20, 2020 at his home. He was born in Newark to Shirley Lambert Ault and the late Lewis W. Ault.
After graduating from Newark High School, Lew entered the U.S. Army where he served four years and then attended Technical School. He was employed for 12 years with AutoZone where he worked in sales. He also had formerly worked in construction.
A soft-hearted man, Lew enjoyed fishing, cooking, rock music, working with his hands, and HO scale trains. He was a family man and will be remembered for his patriotism and love of country.
Surviving are his wife of 30 years, Carol; sons, James Ault and Kaylyn Kindred and David and Samantha Ault; grandchildren, Charli, Ezekiel, Adeline, and Anderson; his mother, Shirley; sister and brother-in-law, Annette and Pat O'Reilly; mother-in-law, Marilyn Dresser; nieces and nephews; best friend, Jeff Castle; and his canine companions, Hank, Ozzie and Kenya.
Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled Veterans of America, 35 E. Chestnut St., #503, Columbus, OH 43215.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com.
Newark - A graveside service honoring the life of Army veteran Lewis M. Ault, 58, of Newark, will be held at 1:30 P.M. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Wilson Cemetery in Newark with military honors rendered by the Licking County Veterans Alliance with Rev. Karen J. Chakoian as celebrant. Per Lew's wishes, casual dress is preferred.
Lew passed away June 20, 2020 at his home. He was born in Newark to Shirley Lambert Ault and the late Lewis W. Ault.
After graduating from Newark High School, Lew entered the U.S. Army where he served four years and then attended Technical School. He was employed for 12 years with AutoZone where he worked in sales. He also had formerly worked in construction.
A soft-hearted man, Lew enjoyed fishing, cooking, rock music, working with his hands, and HO scale trains. He was a family man and will be remembered for his patriotism and love of country.
Surviving are his wife of 30 years, Carol; sons, James Ault and Kaylyn Kindred and David and Samantha Ault; grandchildren, Charli, Ezekiel, Adeline, and Anderson; his mother, Shirley; sister and brother-in-law, Annette and Pat O'Reilly; mother-in-law, Marilyn Dresser; nieces and nephews; best friend, Jeff Castle; and his canine companions, Hank, Ozzie and Kenya.
Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled Veterans of America, 35 E. Chestnut St., #503, Columbus, OH 43215.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.