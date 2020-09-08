1/1
Lex Wogan
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lex's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lex Wogan

Thornville - A funeral service for Lex A. Wogan, 69 of Thornville will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home. Burial will be at Hanover Cemetery.

Mr. Wogan died Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. He was born February 19, 1951 in Chesterhill, OH to the late Zane and Ella (Newton) Wogan. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Mr. Wogan was a retired machinist. He enjoyed woodworking and antiques.

Survivors include his wife, Debbie (Wilson) Wogan, who he married May 14, 2018; children, Lora (Ryan) Thayer, Zane Wogan, Lance Wogan; step-children, Misty (Wayne) Angle, Eddie Somers; a sister, Pat Dole; brothers, Dan (Joyce) Wogan and John Wogan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Zane Wogan.

Friends may call Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home, 1850 W. Main Street, Newark.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 788-8808
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes Newark Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 8, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Robin Alexander
September 8, 2020
Rest In Peace.
Ron Raines
Friend
September 8, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers
Robin Alexander
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved