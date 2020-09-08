Lex Wogan
Thornville - A funeral service for Lex A. Wogan, 69 of Thornville will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home. Burial will be at Hanover Cemetery.
Mr. Wogan died Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. He was born February 19, 1951 in Chesterhill, OH to the late Zane and Ella (Newton) Wogan. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Mr. Wogan was a retired machinist. He enjoyed woodworking and antiques.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie (Wilson) Wogan, who he married May 14, 2018; children, Lora (Ryan) Thayer, Zane Wogan, Lance Wogan; step-children, Misty (Wayne) Angle, Eddie Somers; a sister, Pat Dole; brothers, Dan (Joyce) Wogan and John Wogan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Zane Wogan.
Friends may call Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home, 1850 W. Main Street, Newark.
