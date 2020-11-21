1/
Liam Adam Crase
Liam Adam Crase

Heath - Liam Adam Crase, premature infant son of Andrea (Holbert) Skinner and Adam Crase died at Licking Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

In addition to his parents, Liam is survived by siblings, Dylan Skinner, Elijah Crase, Adalyn Crase. Brycen Crase; maternal grandparents, Dee and Bob Townsend; paternal grandparents, Georgeann Vanvelzor and Kenneth Crase; aunts and uncles, Kenneth (Kim) Crase Jr., Jennifer (Rich) Christian, Tyler Vanvelzor, and David (Melissa) Crase; and several great-aunts, great-uncles; and cousins. He was preceded in death by sibling, Garrett Crase.

Published in Advocate from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
