|
|
Lila L. Farmer
Newark - Lila Lucille Farmer, 93 passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019. She was born June 4, 1925 in Meigs Township to the late Cly Owen and Lena Ramage Leonard. Lila was employed for 34 years as a presser at Old Town Cleaners. She was a member of the American Legion and the Eagles, where she was also a bartender.
She is survived by three daughters in law Roberta Leslie, Connie Farmer and Darnell Farmer; three grandchildren: Jennifer Farmer, George Farmer and Chris Farmer and five great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two sons: Wayne Farmer and Dale Farmer; a sister Irene Geary; two brothers: Virgil E. Leonard and Zail Leonard; a grandson Eric Farmer; a niece Wanda Leonard Huffman and a nephew Galen Cly Leonard.
Visitation will be Saturday February 9 from 10-12pm at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will follow at 12 (Noon) in The Snouffer Chapel with Josh Snouffer presiding. Burial will follow in Ark Springs Cemetery.
To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on facebook, or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Advocate & Times Recorder on Feb. 9, 2019