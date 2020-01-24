|
|
Lillian Cecilia Veronica (Heubach) Weakley
Heath - Funeral services celebrating the life of Lillian Cecilia Veronica (Heubach) Weakley, 72, will be held at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 11 A.M., Friday, January 31, 2020, with Pastor Mark Katrick as celebrant. Friends and family may call at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service on Friday. Inurnment will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
A 1965 graduate of Newark Catholic High School, Lillian died at Arlington Care Center on Monday, January 20, 2020. She was born in Marion, Indiana on November 27, 1947, to the late Edward and Eulalia (Wilhelm) Heubach.
Lillian, a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, attended Ohio University and was retired from home improvement sales, working for many years at Lowe's and Home Depot.
She is survived by her sons, Robert E. Weakley (Brittany Boring) and Matthew (Cathy) Weakley; her siblings, Edward (Renee) Heubach, Mary Heubach, Anne (John) Dennehy, Ellen Heubach, and Thomas (Lynn) Heubach; 4 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. Weakley in 1974.
To share your memory of Lillian or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020