Services
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 344-6106
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Weakley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Cecilia Veronica (Heubach) Weakley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian Cecilia Veronica (Heubach) Weakley Obituary
Lillian Cecilia Veronica (Heubach) Weakley

Heath - Funeral services celebrating the life of Lillian Cecilia Veronica (Heubach) Weakley, 72, will be held at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 11 A.M., Friday, January 31, 2020, with Pastor Mark Katrick as celebrant. Friends and family may call at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service on Friday. Inurnment will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

A 1965 graduate of Newark Catholic High School, Lillian died at Arlington Care Center on Monday, January 20, 2020. She was born in Marion, Indiana on November 27, 1947, to the late Edward and Eulalia (Wilhelm) Heubach.

Lillian, a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, attended Ohio University and was retired from home improvement sales, working for many years at Lowe's and Home Depot.

She is survived by her sons, Robert E. Weakley (Brittany Boring) and Matthew (Cathy) Weakley; her siblings, Edward (Renee) Heubach, Mary Heubach, Anne (John) Dennehy, Ellen Heubach, and Thomas (Lynn) Heubach; 4 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. Weakley in 1974.

To share your memory of Lillian or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -