1/1
Lillian Marie Gordon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillian Marie Gordon

Apple Valley - Lillian Marie Gordon, 82, of Apple Valley, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family.

Lillian was born January 3, 1938 in Columbus, Ohio to George Roy and Dora Ann {Balsimo} Powell.

She graduated Licking Heights High School in 1955.

She married William Lee Gordon on October 5, 1957.

Lillian spent most of her years raising her family. William and Lillian were members of Jersey Baptist Church in Pataskala. They spent many winters in Bushnell, Florida, and truly enjoyed every moment at their home in Apple Valley.

Lillian will be deeply missed by her husband William of Apple Valley; children Michael (Carolyn) Gordon of Oklahoma, Brenda (Mark) Bryan of Gallipolis, and Cynthia (Mark) Caruso of Virginia; grandchildren Kimberlee (Jason), Elizabeth (Brent), Candace, Joshua, Dustin (Shaelyn), Christopher (Amber), Deanna (Scott), Trevor (Courtney), Micaela (Micah), Anthony (Samantha), Vincent, and Alexandra; fourteen great-grandchildren; brothers Woody (Sue) Powell, and Harold (Evelyn) Powell; sisters Mary (Jerry) Lewis, and Joan Cowen. Lillian will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Lillian was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers George, Frank, and Roger; and a grandson Tyler Bryan.

Memorial services will be Saturday at 1:00 pm at Roberts Funeral Home-Mount Vernon Chapel, with Pastor Jerry Lewis officiating. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Nov. 12 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved