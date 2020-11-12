Lillian Marie Gordon
Apple Valley - Lillian Marie Gordon, 82, of Apple Valley, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family.
Lillian was born January 3, 1938 in Columbus, Ohio to George Roy and Dora Ann {Balsimo} Powell.
She graduated Licking Heights High School in 1955.
She married William Lee Gordon on October 5, 1957.
Lillian spent most of her years raising her family. William and Lillian were members of Jersey Baptist Church in Pataskala. They spent many winters in Bushnell, Florida, and truly enjoyed every moment at their home in Apple Valley.
Lillian will be deeply missed by her husband William of Apple Valley; children Michael (Carolyn) Gordon of Oklahoma, Brenda (Mark) Bryan of Gallipolis, and Cynthia (Mark) Caruso of Virginia; grandchildren Kimberlee (Jason), Elizabeth (Brent), Candace, Joshua, Dustin (Shaelyn), Christopher (Amber), Deanna (Scott), Trevor (Courtney), Micaela (Micah), Anthony (Samantha), Vincent, and Alexandra; fourteen great-grandchildren; brothers Woody (Sue) Powell, and Harold (Evelyn) Powell; sisters Mary (Jerry) Lewis, and Joan Cowen. Lillian will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Lillian was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers George, Frank, and Roger; and a grandson Tyler Bryan.
Memorial services will be Saturday at 1:00 pm at Roberts Funeral Home-Mount Vernon Chapel, with Pastor Jerry Lewis officiating. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com