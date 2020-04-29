|
Linda Ann Campbell
Dover - Private graveside funeral services celebrating the life of Linda Ann Campbell, 78, of Dover, will be held at Newark Memorial Gardens, with Fr. David Sizemore as celebrant. At Linda's specific request, a public celebration and Irish Wake with "toasting and revelry" will be held at a later date.
Linda died at the Dover Country Club Retirement Center on Monday, April 27, 2020. She was born in Newark, Ohio on December 10, 1941 to the late Charles and Margaret (Daugherty) Kornbauer. Linda's mother, Margaret, was later married to Edwin "Mac" McHenry, and Linda was accepted as family.
Linda was a graduate of Blessed Sacrament Elementary and 1960 graduate of Newark High School. Following school, Linda worked with the Roper Company and later as a Kelly Girl Temp, especially enjoying her time with All Tell Best Telephone. After raising her family, Linda returned to work as a resident property manager, starting her career with IRI Management, formerly Cardinal Communities. She then managed Hartwick Apartments located on 40th Street in Newark, and was responsible for management and maintenance of more than 100 units and hundreds of residents. In 1997 Linda moved to Bellefontaine, OH and managed Lamplight Apartments, retiring in 2005.
Linda was affiliated with many organizations and causes over the years. She was a member of the Newark Maennerchor, Newark Eagles, N.O.W., Newark School PTA, Land of Legends Twins Club, with 10 consecutive years with 24-hour telethon participation. She helped coordinate the merger of the Licking and Muskingum County . Linda supported the Audubon Society, Arbor Day Foundation with tree plantings, and Orphan Indians, ND. She also participated in local theater with the Welsh Hills and Licking County Players Clubs.
She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Michaela (Dmitri) Maglalang; sons, Joseph (Brooke) Campbell III, Chris (Lisa) Campbell; grandchildren, Mason Maglalang and Mia Campbell; sister, Robin McHenry (Ted Virostko); and brother, Edwin McHenry II.
REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, is assisting the family with arrangements. The funeral home is accepting cards and tokens of sympathy for the Campbell family from those unable to attend services due to the current restrictions. Your condolences for the family and memories of Linda can also be shared by visiting: www.reedegan.com.
